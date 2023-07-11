California sixth graders raising their hands as a teacher speaks during the first day of class in August 2022. Photo: Paul Bersebach/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images

U.S. elementary and middle-school students' academic progress last school year at best stalled, leaving behind lingering achievement gaps set off by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new NWEA study.

Why it matters: Despite billion of dollars spent to help them recover from pandemic education setbacks, the nation's youngest students are academically behind — and may require more months of schooling just to catch up.

The analysis reinforces recent data that showed U.S. 13-year-olds' math and reading scores had dropped to their lowest levels in decades.

Details: NWEA researchers analyzed scores for approximately 6.7 million students between third and eighth grade at 20,000 public schools on NWEA's assessments for reading and math.

The results were then compared to scores from around 11 million students in the same grades who were tested during the 2016–2017 and 2018–2019 academic years.

By the numbers: Five out of the six cohorts of students considered in the new study were behind in math and reading compared to pre-pandemic scores.

Six, seventh and eighth graders in the study fell short of pre-pandemic averages for reading by between 16% and 19%, while fifth graders were behind pre-pandemic math averages by 15%.

The researchers estimated that the average U.S. student requires 4.1 months of additional schooling to catch up in reading and 4.5 months for math.

Black and Hispanic students would require around a month more to return to pre-pandemic levels, though those levels were influenced by educational inequities that have only expanded over the last three years, the researchers said.

What they're saying: "The scope of our current response is inadequate to address the scale of the crisis," Karyn Lewis, the study's lead researcher and the director of the Center for School and Student Progress at NWEA, said Monday.

"Schools are taking steps in the right direction, but the depth and breadth of the challenges demands a long-term layered approach that extends beyond immediate recovery initiatives," she said.

The big picture: For months, school districts, particularly those in economically-disadvantaged and minority communities, have been attempting to fill those pandemic-era learning deficits while facing a national teacher shortage exacerbated by the pandemic.

45% of public schools around the country were operating without a full teaching staff at the beginning of last academic year, according to limited federal data published in December.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration has said that schools can use pandemic relief funds to open and hire for new positions, increase pay or expand apprenticeship programs. But school districts also have to consider whether they can support those salaries or positions after the funds expire in September 2024, Axios' Jennifer A. Kingson reports.

Go deeper: Schools look to get back on track after 2 terrible years