Campaign aims to create "world’s largest library" of diverse medical illustrations

Chidiebere Ibe, whose illustration of a Black fetus went viral a year and a half ago, is helping launch a campaign to diversify images used in medical textbooks and diagnosis manuals.

Why it matters: The scarcity of such illustrations is an example of — and can lead to — racial inequities in health care.

Studies have found about half of U.S. medical students learn visually, making illustrations a key component of their education.

Yet only 5% of medical images show dark skin, according to Illustrate Change, the new campaign aiming to create "the world's largest library of BIPOC medical illustrations."

Details: The campaign, a collaboration between Johnson & Johnson, the Association of Medical Illustrators (AMI) and Ibe, was announced late last month. It includes a fellowship program, a website with downloadable images and plans to promote the materials to medical schools.

The images feature dark-skinned people with lupus, cataracts, breast cancer and other ailments. They also include information on how communities of color are affected by a given disease or condition.

Jorge Leon, director of global community impact at Johnson & Johnson, says 10 illustrators will be chosen for a fellowship through the AMI and will receive training and a cash award.

The goal is for each fellow to create 10 illustrations featuring "additional communities and skin presentations" for the Illustrate Change library by the middle of next year.

What they're saying: Ibe tells Axios Latino that the viral image from 2021 challenged medical professionals "to reconsider their approach to health care by not dismissing patients who didn’t look like them."

The planned images can also help people when they search online for their symptoms, "ensuring that patients are involved in their own health care," Ibe says.

