Time has named Kristin Matzen as its chief communications officer, Axios has exclusively learned.

Why it matters: Matzen is the latest in a string of executive leadership changes at the publication, and is the first person to hold the CCO title since Time spun off on its own in 2018.

Details: She has been with Time since 2017 and began leading communications ahead of its sale to Salesforce founder Marc Benioff and his wife Lynne.

Since then, she has built up the communications function to oversee corporate communications, media relations, publicity, crisis communications and internal communications for the 315-person company.

Matzen will report directly to Time's recently appointed CEO, Jessica Sibley.

Be smart: Since taking the helm, Sibley has brought on Forbes alums Sadé Muhammad and Mark Howard to serve as chief marketing officer and chief operating office, respectively.

She also named Sam Jacobs as editor-in-chief, the youngest to hold the title throughout the publication's 100-year history.

Time recently removed its digital paywall, revamped its sales structure and added several key leadership roles within its revenue and sales office as well.

Between the lines: This is all part of an effort to ignite Time 3.0, Sibley's vision for expanding the publication's reach, brand exposure and growth globally.

What they're saying: "Time 3.0 is really an evolution of the brand by embracing what people love about Time — which is that trusted magazine with the red border — and innovating in new ways that people might not expect," Matzen told Axios.

"We're doing that by diversifying our revenue in different areas, pushing into new areas of content, expanding our events division and really changing the way that people interact with Time to make it feel like a more modern approach."

Thought bubble via Axios' Kerry Flynn: Time is one of the most recognizable names in media with a storied history. But like its peers, it is navigating the massive changes in how people consume news, a difficult ad market and an overall loss of trust in the media.

This promotion seems to reinforce the need to not only do good work but also have someone who helps champion and promote it.

