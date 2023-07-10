Electronic Arts confirmed on Monday that it is making a video game based on Marvel’s Black Panther, one of five major superhero games on the horizon.

Why it matters: Hollywood already has a constant flow of superhero movies, and now big-budget gaming is in the mix. But what might have once seemed like a safe bet hasn’t proved to be with recent superhero games underperforming.

Details: EA’s Black Panther game is coming from its new Seattle-based studio Cliffhanger Games, which is led by top people from Warner Bros.-owned Monolith Productions, another major studio in the area.

EA says the game will be a third-person, single-player adventure set in an “expansive and reactive world.”

Technically, their Black Panther title has been in development for over a year after word of it leaked last July via Giant Bomb (and was corroborated by Axios in October).

EA and Cliffhanger did not announce platforms or a release timeframe, suggesting there’s still lots of dev time ahead.

State of play: EA has signed to make two other Marvel games, including a single-player Iron Man adventure that was announced last year.

The Cliffhanger leaders’ former studio, Monolith, announced a Wonder Woman game in 2021.

This fall’s big PlayStation exclusive will be Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 from Sony-owned Insomniac Games, which is also developing a game about the Marvel X-Men hero Wolverine.

Another Black Panther game, set during World War II, is in production at Skydance Interactive, under former Legacy of Kain and Uncharted developer Amy Hennig.

Yes, but: Recent big-budget superhero game development has mostly been a struggle.

Take-Two Interactive’s Marvel’s Midnight Suns (2022), a supernatural adventure with a card-based battle system, reviewed well but sold badly, leading to a studio shake-up.

The big picture: The proliferation of superhero games, at least the ones featuring Marvel heroes, comes from Disney, which has been aggressively licensing its top franchises, including Star Wars, to top publishers in recent years after backing off prior strategies involving internal game development or long-term exclusive partnerships.

The bottom line: Insomniac’s Marvel’s Spider-Man and 2020 spinoff Miles Morales are the genre’s big recent successes, seemingly making the case that teaming a talented studio with a top superhero is a winning formula.

But recent performance of these games suggests that success is hard to replicate, even as many top teams are in the midst of trying.

