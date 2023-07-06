Venture capital activity takes a Q2 tumble

Share on email (opens in new window)

Venture capitalists looked at dwindling M&A activity in Q2 and said, "Hold our fleece vests."

Driving the news: Global VC disbursements decreased by a greater percentage between April and June than did global M&A, with $87.4 billion representing a 42.8% year-over-year decline, per data released this morning by PitchBook.

The number of deals was off 38.7%, signaling a slight increase in average deal size.

U.S. deals took a particular hit. Not only were they down 48% year-over-year, but also down 13.1% from Q1 2023, whereas global deal volume climbed 1% quarter-over-quarter.

Between the lines: The shrinkage isn't surprising, despite some mega-deals for generative AI startups.

Liquidity remains difficult to come by, and the Nasdaq rebound has been largely driven by a handful of Big Tech companies that are being handcuffed by antitrust regulators from making new acquisitions.

Look ahead: The bull case would be that lingering recession fears dissipate and that that IPO momentum builds into a frenzy by Halloween.