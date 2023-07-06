Marjorie Taylor Greene drama looms over House GOP's return from recess

Uncertainty over whether Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is still in the House Freedom Caucus is overshadowing the return of Congress from recess.

Between the lines: Multiple Freedom Caucus members told Axios conflicting stories about her membership in the group, dating back to a vote on Greene’s membership that was taken before recess.

As of Thursday afternoon, Greene had not received formal notification of her removal from Freedom Caucus Chair Scott Perry, according to a source familiar.

Critics of the firebrand lawmaker took issue with a profanity-laced altercation she had on the floor with Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) over competing resolutions to impeach President Biden.

Proponents of removing her argued her behavior was "unprofessional" and took issue with her shift toward supporting House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on an array of issues, often breaking with her HFC colleagues.

Freedom Caucus decisions generally require the support of 80% of its members, with a sizable number of her colleagues supporting her ouster.

The intrigue: Greene came into Congress branded as one of the most far-right and controversial members of the House, with her vocal support of leadership puzzling some HFC members.

"There's certainly no love lost," one source familiar said of the situation.

A Freedom Caucus spokesperson told Axios they do not comment on membership or internal process.

Greene would be the first Freedom Caucus member booted from the group in its history.

The big picture: Cracks within the group have emerged during the 118th Congress, but the HFC is expected to continue to play a heavy role in strong-arming leadership into shifting policy to the right and bringing up controversial pieces of legislation.

"I mean, the vote was taken to remove Marjorie Taylor Greene from the House Freedom Caucus for some of the things she's done," Rep. Andy Harris (R-Md.) told reporters. "But other than that, they're no other no large divisions."

What's next: In a statement, Greene said she serves "no group in Washington" and "will never change."