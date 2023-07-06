Twitter rival Bluesky raises $8 million in venture funding
Bluesky, a decentralized Twitter rival whose directors include Jack Dorsey, raised $8 million in seed funding led by Neo.
Why it matters: Everyone seems eager to topple Twitter, particularly as the app changes under Elon Musk's ownership, although no one has yet figured out how to eat into its network effects.
- Meta yesterday launched its own Twitter clone, called Threads.
Backstory: Bluesky was originally incubated as a decentralization project inside of Twitter, when the social media company was still under old management. Twitter also invested $13 million into the upstart, but the two sides severed their relationship last year.
- Neo's co-founders include Suzanne Xie, former director of product at Twitter.
More, per TechCrunch: "The decentralized social network protocol Bluesky has been developing is an alternative to ActivityPub — the protocol powering yet another decentralized Twitter rival, Mastodon, and soon, Meta's Threads."