Meta is promising a Thursday launch for Threads by Instagram, its Twitter clone, presenting Twitter with its most serious competition since Elon Musk took ownership of the company in October.

Why it matters: A number of smaller rivals have challenged Twitter since Elon Musk acquired it, but none have been able to match Twitter's scale.

Driving the news: Meta has been preparing Threads, originally code-named Project 92, for several months, but reportedly sped up its launch plans amid Twitter's stumbles. Meta has launched a countdown timer for Threads on its website and there is a pre-order page on Apple's App Store.

Between the lines: In launching Threads, Meta brings a number of advantages, including its massive user base, as well as strong relationships with advertisers.

Meta is building on top of Instagram rather than the core Facebook social graph. The move makes sense for a few reasons, including the fact that Instagram — like Twitter — allows people to follow any public account without requiring a reciprocal relationship.

Yes, but: Some were seeking more independence and control by leaving Twitter and moving to Threads is basically trading one billionaire owner with unchecked power for another.