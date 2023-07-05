Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Actress Margot Robbie attends a press conference for "Barbie" on July 3, 2023, in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Han Myung-Gu/WireImage/Getty Images

As the world gears up for the blockbuster release of the new "Barbie" movie this month, one country won't be diving into Barbie world: Vietnam.

Driving the news: Vietnamese officials banned screenings of the forthcoming film this week because it shows a map with disputed Chinese territorial claims in the South China Sea, per state media.

The big picture: The map in question shows the U-shaped, “nine-dash line” that reflect China's unilateral and disputed claims to swaths of the South China Sea equivalent to about 22% of the country's land mass, according to the State Department.

The area China claims is equal to about 22% of the country's land mass, according to the State Department.

The line traces along the coastlines of Vietnam, the Philippines, Taiwan, Malaysia and Brunei, which all have competing claims in the South China Sea.

An international tribunal at the Hague ruled in 2016 that China's nine-dash line was not valid under international law, but China has not recognized the judgement, per the BBC.

Vi Kien Thanh, head of the Vietnamese government's Department of Cinema, told state media the depicted map "distorts the truth, violates the law in general and violates sovereignty."

Warner Bros. did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Worth noting: Vietnam has previously banned other movies for depicting the nine-dash line, including Sony's 2022 movie "Uncharted" and DreamWorks’ 2019 animated film “Abominable,” per CNN.

What's next: The Philippines is reportedly considering whether to ban "Barbie" for the same reason, Variety reported.