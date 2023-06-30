Uber considers itself a messenger to help popularize electric vehicles (EVs), CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said Thursday at the Aspen Ideas Festival in Colorado.

40% of U.S. Uber users who ride in an EV say it's their first time in one — and some may go on to lease or purchase one.

What they're saying: "When you experience an EV as a passenger, the experience tends to be a really good experience because the cars that are out there right now … are awesome vehicles," Khosrowshahi said in an interview with NBC's Savannah Sellers.

"So [given] that experience … hopefully the next time you go out and get a car it's an EV."

Why it matters: Uber's global reach and scale gives it the potential to accelerate worldwide EV adoption.

The company is pushing its drivers to adopt EVs — but its impact on changing rider perception could be more profound.

State of play: In 2020, Uber pledged to electrify its entire U.S., Canadian and European fleets by 2030, and do the same globally by 2040 — though it can only exert so much control over the vehicles drivers use.

It's incentivizing drivers with an extra $1 for all EV trips, putting $800 million into the effort.

And it's partnering with Hertz and Ford to make EVs available for drivers to rent and test, in hopes of making the decision easier.

Yes, but: Whether Uber drivers — often immigrants and gig workers just trying to get by — will move to EVs, which tend to be more expensive before gas and maintenance savings kick in, remains unknown.

Khosrowshahi sidestepped repeated questions about what might happen to drivers who don't make the switch.

The intrigue: Uber drivers put so many miles on their vehicles that he expects them to buy new by 2030 — and the company is incentivizing them to "switch over to green," Khosrowshahi said.

Riders also tip more when traveling in EVs, he adds, "because these cars are great."

By the numbers: 5% of Uber's U.S. miles are driven in EVs — but it's 10% in California, where incentives and regulations are pushing drivers towards electric cars.

In London, where congestion pricing is a factor, 20% of Uber's miles are electric, Khosrowshahi said.

Of note: The incentives for drivers to go electric don't necessarily extend to riders, who are unwilling to pay more to ride in electric cars, he said.

What to watch: The main obstacle to Uber's zero-emissions pledge, Khosrowshahi said, is the lack of affordable EVs.