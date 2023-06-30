NASCAR tries something new with Chicago street race

If you're a fan of auto racing but don't love NASCAR's standard oval tracks, you'll want to check out this weekend's race in Chicago.

State of play: NASCAR is holding a street race for the first time in its 75-year history, as 37 drivers will wind their way through the Windy City for Sunday's historic event.

The Grant Park 220 will take drivers on 100 laps of the 12-turn, 2.2-mile course through downtown Chicago.

Between the lines: Drivers may face challenges that weren't an issue 128 years ago.

Heat: Cars will use mufflers to mitigate noise pollution after residents voiced concerns. But mufflers can add extra heat inside the car, which can already reach upward of 130 degrees.

The big picture: This unique event is the latest move by NASCAR to diversify its product. They also built a temporary track inside the L.A. Coliseum and revived an iconic track in North Carolina that had sat dormant for nearly three decades.

The last word: "We haven't done anything like [this] before," driver Ryan Blaney told NBC Chicago. "Part of me is nervous … but I think it's going to be a hell of an event."

🎥 Watch: Turn-by-turn tour of the course (YouTube)