House Democrats organize against anti-trans bills across U.S.

Unable to force a vote in D.C., House Democrats are building a nationwide campaign to fight back against state bills that limit trans rights.

Why it matters: More than 80 bills — out of 560 proposed — limiting the rights of trans people have been passed in 2023, according to the Trans Legislation Tracker.

Every House Democrat is a co-sponsor of the Equality Act, legislation that would expand federal protections for LGBT people from discrimination -- and overturn anti-trans legislation at the state level.

The Democrats' strategy aims to force D.C. Republicans, who are unlikely to bring the bill up for a vote, to take a public stance on the legislation that previously passed in the House twice.

"MAGA Republicans in Congress are using the same anti-equality attacks that state legislatures are using across the country," said Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wisc.), chair of the House Equality Caucus.

Zoom in: Members of the Equality Caucus are hosting roundtables with trans people, their families and LGBT rights groups across the U.S. to develop strategies to prevent anti-trans legislation from passing at the state level.

Lawmakers are working with local chapters of the Human Rights Campaign, the Equality Federation and other groups to educate voters on how specific bills would limit trans rights.

"I know we’re all very supportive of various state legislators filibustering things and doing everything they can to prevent these laws from passing," Rep. Sara Jacobs, co-chair of the Transgender Equality Task Force, told Axios.

Democrats are encouraging trans families to share with state lawmakers — through meetings and protests — the ways that they would be negatively impacted by proposed legislation.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), co-chair of the Transgender Equality Task Force, recently spoke at a conference for Athlete Ally, an LGBT rights advocacy group, about what members can do do to influence policy at the state level.

What's next: Democrats are encouraging more trans people to run for office at the federal and state level, and aiming to pass more legislation that would protect trans people.

Delaware state Sen. Sarah McBride launched a campaign Monday with hopes of becoming the country's first openly transgender member of Congress.

Several Democrats introduced the Transgender Bill of Rights, a resolution aimed at providing protections for transgender people, earlier this year in response to the growing number of violent attacks against trans people.

The LGBTQ+ Victory Fund, a non-partisan group that aims to elect LGBTQ+ Americans, regularly host events where congressional representatives and aspiring local politicians collaborate on the best ways to respond to anti-trans legislation.

The bottom line: "To stop these bills, our best defense is LGBTQ lawmakers and that’s what we’re working on. We’re already recruiting and training folks across the country getting ready for the election," Albert Fujii, press secretary at LGBTQ+ Victory Fund, told Axios.