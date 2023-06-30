Halo.Car delivers rental cars by remote control

If you want to rent an electric vehicle (EV) in Las Vegas, now you can have one delivered to you remotely, without a driver.

Driving the news: Halo.Car, which has been testing remote delivery of on-demand electric cars in Las Vegas since 2022, says its technology is now robust enough to remove the backup safety driver from its vehicles.

That means an empty car will come to you, and you can then hop in and drive away.

Why it matters: Halo.Car's mission is not to advance autonomous vehicle technology, but to rapidly accelerate the global transition to EVs by making shared cars conveniently available for hourly and daily use.

CEO Anand Nandakumar called the commercial launch of driverless delivery "a landmark achievement" for the transportation industry.

"We are really pushing the boundaries of what people believed was possible,” he said in a press release.

Details: During delivery, the car is controlled by a human operator miles away behind a computer screen.

The specially trained remote pilot uses a steering wheel, foot pedals and other controls, along with video and sensor data streamed from the vehicle.

The system operates over T-Mobile's 5G network, with AT&T and Verizon as backups to ensure a reliable network connection and low latency.

How it works: Riders use the Halo app to summon a modified electric Kia Niro SUV.

When the driverless vehicle arrives, the remote pilot hands over control of the vehicle to the customer, who slides in behind the wheel and drives away.

When they're ready to return the car, the rider switches control back to the remote pilot and exits the vehicle.

The remotely operated car then moves on to the next customer, or navigates to a charging station, if necessary.

State of play: For now, while they're being remotely driven, Halo.Car's vehicles will be followed by employees in a chase car who can monitor and stop them if needed.

The initial fleet includes about 20 vehicles limited to 25 mph while being remotely operated.

The remote operating zone is just a 1.5-square-mile area of downtown Las Vegas, with more areas of the city planned in the coming months.

The company plans to grow its fleet in Las Vegas to "hundreds" of vehicles before expanding to more cities in 2024.

The bottom line: "If Zipcar could come to you like an Uber, that's Halo.Car," Nandakumar tells Axios.