While many people are drawn to Fourth of July fireworks, most dogs are scared away from them.

Why it matters: A record number of dogs are lost over Independence Day, data suggests.

By the numbers: There was an 81% increase in lost pet incidents last July 5, compared to the annual daily average, according to Tom Sharp, CEO of nonprofit pet microchip and recovery service AKC Reunite.

The evenings of July 4 and 5 are the busiest times of the year for calls about lost and found pets, he told Axios.

What they’re saying: "Noise fears are the most common behavior problem in dogs," dog behavior researcher and consultant Stefanie Riemer told Axios.

More than half of the 1,225 dogs included in a study Riemer conducted were at least partially affected by a fear of fireworks.

It's not just the sounds that can scare canines — unfamiliar smells and flashing lights can also make dogs feel unsafe, according to Mary Burch, a certified applied animal behaviorist.

Instinct tells dogs to run away when they hear a loud noise.

Before the times of cars and highways, it would've made sense to run from a sound caused by something like an earthquake, Riemer said.

To protect your pup, plan ahead.

Make sure your dog is microchipped and inside ahead of the fireworks, Burch said.

Counterconditioning is the most effective way to help your dog manage a fireworks fear, Riemer found.

Do something positive — like pet or feed your dog — to make them feel good when they're anxious.

She suggests giving your dog a high-value treat at the first firework sound and then putting wet food or cream cheese on a silicone lick mat for them when the show really gets going.

Create a "safe haven" for your dog during fireworks, Burch said.

If your dog uses a crate, consider covering it and providing a chew toy — or choosing a room for the dog where the windows are closed, she said.

Try playing music or turning on the TV to help drown out loud bangs.

If your dog can get too anxious to eat, it might be wise to see a vet behaviorist about medication before the holiday, Riemer said.

