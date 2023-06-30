Bolsonaro at a press conference in Brasília on Nov. 1 after being defeated by Lula. Photo: Andressa Anholete/Getty Images

Brazil's highest elections court voted Friday to ban former President Jair Bolsonaro from running for office for eight years for undermining the country's democracy by making false claims about its voting system.

Why it matters: The ruling, if upheld after an expected appeal to the Supreme Court, will prevent Bolsonaro from running in the next presidential election, scheduled for 2026.

The populist former president will also be banned from seeking any lower office.

Zoom in: The ruling is based on Bolsonaro's baseless claims in the lead-up to last October's election — which he narrowly lost in a run-off — that Brazil's electronic voting system could be rigged against him.

After the election, Bolsonaro's supporters stormed the presidential palace and other government buildings. An investigation into alleged incitement of the rioters by Bolsonaro is ongoing.

Bolsonaro has denied any responsibility for the riot and accused the courts of political persecution.

“For the love of God, what kind of democracy is this? Why can’t I criticize the voting system?" he said in a recent radio interview, per WSJ.

What to watch: Pro-Bolsonaro members of Congress are preparing a bill to lift the ban, though critics — including Brazil's justice minister — argue that would be unconstitutional.