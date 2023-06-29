Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Virgin Galactic successfully launched its first commercial suborbital mission on Thursday, sending a crew of six to the edge of space.

Why it matters: This start of commercial service has been a long time coming for the company, which Richard Branson founded in 2004.

Virgin Galactic can now focus on flying its backlog of about 800 passengers who have purchased tickets already.

What's happening: Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity was lofted into the air attached to its carrier aircraft from New Mexico's Spaceport America at about 10:30am ET.

At about 11:30am ET, Unity was dropped by the carrier craft and its engines powered on shortly after, rocketing the spaceplane up to about 52 miles above the Earth.

Three passengers from the Italian Air Force and National Research Council of Italy, an astronaut instructor from Virgin Galactic and two pilots then experienced a few minutes of weightlessness before gliding back down to the ground.

The spaceplane carried 13 microgravity science experiments with it to suborbital space.

Between the lines: It's not cheap to get a seat aboard one of these flights. Virgin Galactic is now selling tickets for at least $450,000 a pop.

The big picture: Virgin Galactic isn't the only company working to court would-be space tourists.

Blue Origin is also offering suborbital flights using its New Shepard space system, though the Jeff Bezos-founded company hasn't flown since a mishap involving an uncrewed flight last year.

last year. SpaceX, on the other hand, has already sent paying passengers to orbit and the International Space Station aboard its Crew Dragon capsules.

Go deeper: