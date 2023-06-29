Shein denies report that it's filed for an IPO

Fast-fashion giant Shein is denying a Reuters report that it has filed confidentially for a U.S. IPO.

Why it matters: This would be one of the year's largest IPOs, but also one of the more controversial given allegations over some of Shein's labor practices.

In a statement to Axios, a company spokesperson said: "Shein denies these rumors."

Singapore-based Shein most recently was valued at $66 billion in the private markets.

