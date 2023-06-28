If you're a seltzer drinker, your dentist can probably tell.

Why it matters: Carbonated water is celebrated as a low-sugar alternative to soda, but it’s still acidic — which means it can harm your tooth enamel.

What they’re saying: “The rise and popularity of these carbonated beverages has not been met by the awareness of what it can do to your teeth,” said Cerisa Moncayo, principal dentist at The Palisades Dentists in California.

Moncayo "frequently" notices enamel erosion during exams, and — if asked about eating and drinking habits — “9 times out of 10” patients say they regularly sip sparkling water or lemon water.

In some people with naturally thinner enamel, even just a few seltzers a day can lead to visual signs of dental wear, she said.

Damage can range from “really mild” to “in certain areas of the teeth, enamel is totally gone,” Moncayo told Axios.

What’s happening: While water has a neutral pH of about 7, seltzer’s acidic pH can be around 4 or lower, which studies suggest can erode enamel.

If left untouched in a pH of about 4.6 for a few hours, a tooth will form a tiny (20-micron) lesion, Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry professor Janet Moradian-Oldak found in her research on enamel.

That’s an extreme example, but even if you have a habit of downing a seltzer every few hours “you can create a local pH change in your oral cavity" that’s more acidic and could lead to layers of minute enamel damage, Moradian-Oldak told Axios.

For context, lemon juice has a pH of about 2, Coca-Cola’s pH is below 3 and black coffee’s pH is around 5.

Be smart: If you want to get your “spicy water” fix with minimal negative impact to your teeth, Moncayo has tips: