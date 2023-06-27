Tigers take title after memorable College World Series

One night after giving up 24 runs in embarrassing fashion, LSU scored 18 to end its season on the ultimate high note.

Driving the news: The Tigers beat Florida, 18-4, on Monday night in the decisive game of the College World Series final.

Game 1: LSU 4, Florida 3 (11)

LSU 4, Florida 3 (11) Game 2: Florida 24, LSU 4

Florida 24, LSU 4 Game 3: LSU 18, Florida 4

Why it matters: This is LSU's seventh national title, breaking a tie with Texas for second-most in Division I history behind USC (12).

The Tigers are the first D-I school to win a baseball and basketball national championship in the same year.

SEC schools have won the last four CWS titles: Vanderbilt (2019), Mississippi State (2021), Ole Miss (2022) and LSU (2023).

What they're saying: "We got punched in the mouth yesterday," Tigers star Dylan Crews said. "That's the beauty of baseball. You wake up in the morning and do it all over again."

Crews won the Golden Spikes Award on Sunday as the nation's best player. He led the country in runs (94) and was second in on-base percentage (.562).

He and teammate Paul Skenes, the first college pitcher in 12 years with 200 strikeouts, could be taken with the first two picks in next month's draft.

Paul Skenes, the first college pitcher in 12 years with 200 strikeouts, could be taken with the first two picks in next month's draft. Florida's Wyatt Langford, who hit a first-inning blast to give the Gators an early lead, could be the third pick.

The big picture: This was arguably the best College World Series ever, with a record number of close games, tons of homers and a ridiculous amount of future first-rounders.