Tigers take title after memorable College World Series

Kendall Baker
Photo: Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images

One night after giving up 24 runs in embarrassing fashion, LSU scored 18 to end its season on the ultimate high note.

Driving the news: The Tigers beat Florida, 18-4, on Monday night in the decisive game of the College World Series final.

  • Game 1: LSU 4, Florida 3 (11)
  • Game 2: Florida 24, LSU 4
  • Game 3: LSU 18, Florida 4

Why it matters: This is LSU's seventh national title, breaking a tie with Texas for second-most in Division I history behind USC (12).

  • The Tigers are the first D-I school to win a baseball and basketball national championship in the same year.
  • SEC schools have won the last four CWS titles: Vanderbilt (2019), Mississippi State (2021), Ole Miss (2022) and LSU (2023).

What they're saying: "We got punched in the mouth yesterday," Tigers star Dylan Crews said. "That's the beauty of baseball. You wake up in the morning and do it all over again."

  • Crews won the Golden Spikes Award on Sunday as the nation's best player. He led the country in runs (94) and was second in on-base percentage (.562).
  • He and teammate Paul Skenes, the first college pitcher in 12 years with 200 strikeouts, could be taken with the first two picks in next month's draft.
  • Florida's Wyatt Langford, who hit a first-inning blast to give the Gators an early lead, could be the third pick.

The big picture: This was arguably the best College World Series ever, with a record number of close games, tons of homers and a ridiculous amount of future first-rounders.

  • The historic final — with 76 hits and 57 runs in three games — was a fitting end to the madness.
  • And with that, all NCAA national champions have been crowned for the 2022-23 academic year.
