Clouds over the Southern U.S. seen from a satellite on June 26. Satellite Image: CIRA/RAMMB

Over 380,000 customers were without power on Monday morning across the Southern U.S. after strong storms struck the region with high winds and hail over the weekend, according to poweroutage.us.

The big picture: Swaths of Arkansas, Mississippi and Louisiana hit by the storms and without power were also under excessive heat and severe thunderstorm warnings by the National Weather Service.

A tornado hit part of southern Indiana on Sunday, killing at least one person in the state's Martin County.

Why it matters: Extreme heat, which is the top weather-related killer in the U.S., can be especially deadly during a power outage, in part because people lack air-conditioning and other ways to stay cool.

The storms and excessive heat have been fueled by an extreme, prolonged heat dome parked over Texas, where heat indices could once again top 120°F in Texas on Monday, Axios' Andrew Freedman reports.

The big picture: Extreme weather, exacerbated by human-caused climate change, is expected to continue to heavily strain the U.S. power grid in the coming decades.

The effects of climate-change-fuel weather extremes on the grid may be seen throughout the summer, particularly if the country continues to experience intense heat waves.

