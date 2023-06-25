Charted: Same-sex households across the U.S.

Share on email (opens in new window)

Map: U.S. Census; Note: Includes households where a same-sex couple, married or not, resides; Chart: Erin sDavis/Axios Visuals

Same-sex couples make up about 1% of all U.S. households — a 30% increase since the Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage nationwide.

Why it matters: Monday is the 8th anniversary of that ruling, Obergefell v. Hodges.

The growth in same-sex couples since then has varied from state to state.

Washington, D.C. has the highest overall share of same-sex households, followed by states on the East and West coasts.

The biggest increases in same-sex households since the court's ruling came in the Mountain West. Wyoming's share more than doubled between 2015 and 2021, and Utah's nearly did as well.

Only five states have seen a decrease from 2015 to 2021, including South Dakota, which had a 2021 nationwide low of 0.3% same-sex households.

What we're watching: Anti-LGBTQ+ legislation could slow or reverse these trends in some states.