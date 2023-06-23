GOP retaliation, and a bad look for the Supreme Court
Hard-right House Republicans forced a vote Thursday on a resolution seeking to impeach President Biden. House Republicans voted to censure Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif). And Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito is defending his personal ties with billionaire hedge funder Paul Singer. It's the weekly politics State of Play.
- Plus, the sociocultural meaning of Barbie in 2023.
Guests: Axios' David Lindsey and Jennifer Kingson
Credits: Axios Today is produced by Niala Boodhoo, Alexandra Botti, Robin Linn, Fonda Mwangi, Lydia McMullen-Laird and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at [email protected] You can text questions, comments and story ideas to Niala as a text or voice memo to 202-918-4893.
Go Deeper:
House GOP plans to bypass Biden impeachment vote
House votes to censure Trump antagonist Adam Schiff