GOP retaliation, and a bad look for the Supreme Court

Hard-right House Republicans forced a vote Thursday on a resolution seeking to impeach President Biden. House Republicans voted to censure Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif). And Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito is defending his personal ties with billionaire hedge funder Paul Singer. It's the weekly politics State of Play.

Plus, the sociocultural meaning of Barbie in 2023.

Guests: Axios' David Lindsey and Jennifer Kingson

Credits: Axios Today is produced by Niala Boodhoo, Alexandra Botti, Robin Linn, Fonda Mwangi, Lydia McMullen-Laird and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at [email protected] You can text questions, comments and story ideas to Niala as a text or voice memo to 202-918-4893.

Go Deeper:

House GOP plans to bypass Biden impeachment vote

House votes to censure Trump antagonist Adam Schiff

Deconstructing Barbie