Hey look, another Olympics scandal

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The 2024 Paris Games may have just joined the ever-growing list of Olympics that have been tarnished by scandals.

Driving the news: French police raided the headquarters of the Paris 2024 Olympics organizing committee on Tuesday.

Investigators were seeking documents and records over concerns about the misappropriation of public funds.

documents and records over concerns about the misappropriation of public funds. They're looking into how public contracts were awarded and other general corruption, per media reports.

The backdrop: Financial scandals have rocked the Olympics in recent years, as Yahoo Sports' Dan Wetzel notes:

The bid processes for Russia (2014 Winter) and Brazil (2016 Summer) were overwhelmed with bribery accusations.

China won the 2022 Winter Games because (other than Kazakhstan) every other country on earth refused to even bid because the process was so obviously crooked.

Japan succumbed to scandal for the 2020 (or 2021) Summer Games following a bribery arrest [of] an advertising executive.

Looking ahead: The Paris Olympics are scheduled to begin on July 26 next year.