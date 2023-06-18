In photos: Special Olympics 2023 begins in Germany

Members of Team Puerto Rico make her way into the stadium at the parade of athletes during the opening ceremony of the Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023. Photo: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Thousands of people celebrated the opening of the 2023 Special Olympics Summer World Games on Saturday in Berlin with an opening ceremony and traditional parade of athletes.

Driving the news: The gathering is among the largest worldwide sporting events of 2023 and will play host to some 7,000 athletes and Unified partners from nearly 190 countries.

Athletes will compete in 26 sports during their time in Berlin, including swimming, gymnastics, basketball, field hockey and beach volleyball.

German table tennis player Sophie Rensmann lit the Olympic cauldron during the opening ceremony and the Blue Man Group closed out the event with a performance that was followed by fireworks.

German basketball legend Dirk Nowitzki, who played 21 seasons with the Dallas Mavericks, also appeared at the ceremony. Nowitzki was named one of the Friends of the Games for Berlin 2023.

Worth noting: In conjunction with the launch of the Games, numerous countries have formed the Global Leadership Coalition for Inclusion to help promote and foster participation in youth sports for those with and without intellectual disabilities.

Over the next three years, the coalition plans to open 150,000 Unified schools that include inclusive sports and academic curriculums and add 2 million children to Special Olympics sports and education programs.

Coalition members include Eygpt, Jamaica, China and Iceland.

Athletes from Ukraine enter the Olympic Stadium in Berlin during the opening ceremony of the Special Olympics Summer World Games Berlin 2023 on June 17. Photo: Dominika Zarzycka/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A general view during the opening ceremony of the Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023. Photo: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Athletes from the U.S.enter the Olympic Stadium in Berlin during the opening ceremony of the Special Olympics Summer World Games Berlin 2023 on June 17. Berlin 2023 is the biggest sporting as well as charitable event of 2023. Photo: Dominika Zarzycka/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Sophie Rensmann holds the Olympic torch during the Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023. Photo: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Athletes from Saudi Arabia enter the Olympic Stadium in Berlin during the opening ceremony of the Special Olympics Summer World Games Berlin 2023 on June 17. Photo: Dominika Zarzycka/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Members of Team USA make their way into the stadium at the parade of athletes during the opening ceremony of the Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023. Photo: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Special Olympics chairman Timothy Shriver laughs with a Syrian athlete during his speech at the opening ceremony of the Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023. Photo: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Members of Team Germany make their way into the stadium at the parade of athletes during the opening ceremony of the Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023. Photo: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Performers during the opening ceremony of the Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023 pose with the Games' mascots. Photo: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Fireworks explode during the opening ceremony of the Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023 on June 17. Photo: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

An athlete is coached as she carries the flame around the stadium during the opening ceremony of the Special Olympics World Games. Photo: John MacDougall/AFP via Getty Images

The Flame of Hope is pictured during the opening ceremony of the Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023. Photo: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Samora Ligeon of Suriname competes in rhythmic gymnastics on June 18. Photo: Soeren Stache/picture alliance via Getty Images

Sarah Ghandoura of Saudi Arabia interacts with a volunteer prior to the 100m freestyle level A quarterfinal during day two of Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023 on June 18. Photo: Maja Hitij/Getty Images