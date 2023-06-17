How to break the poverty cycle

Data: Zachary Parolin, Rafael Pintro Schmitt, Gosta Esping-Andersen, Peter Fallesen; Note: National surveys are Panel Study of Income Dynamics (U.S.), British Household Panel Survey & U.K. Household Longitudinal Study (U.K.), Household Income Dynamics (Australia), Socio-Economic Panel (Germany), Statistics Denmark Register Data (Denmark); Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios

If you're between 25 and 35 and grew up in poverty, there is a greater-than-even chance that you are in poverty yourself. As a result, all the children who live with you are also growing up in poverty — and so the cycle of intergenerational poverty persists.

Why it matters: The U.S. poverty rate among young adults — which is to say, the demographic most likely to be parents to young children — is a sobering 17.9%, much higher than in other rich countries. (It's 9.8% in Germany, for instance.) But the intergenerational poverty rate is vastly higher.

Between the lines: In a sense, that's good news, because it shows that the problem is fixable. An important new paper considers and rejects a series of possible explanations for the extreme amount of intergenerational poverty, and concludes that one cause eclipses all others — the lack of government transfers to the poor.

What they found: "The strength of intergenerational poverty is not systematically related to the extent of childhood poverty," the authors found — which is to say, intergenerational poverty in America isn't high just because poverty in general is high.

Access to higher education, neighborhood effects and even racial effects are all negligible.

Also ruled out: "wealth, home ownership, physical health, union membership or past incarceration."

The bottom line: It all comes down to fiscal policy. "Direct income transfers from the state are among the most powerful interventions in addressing poverty and inequality," conclude the authors.