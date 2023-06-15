27 mins ago - Sports
NHL legend Richard had CTE, study finds
Montreal Canadiens Hall of Famer Henri Richard had stage 3 chronic traumatic encephalopathy at the time of his death in 2020, according to a posthumous brain study.
What they're saying: "I want people to understand this is a disease that impacts athletes far beyond football," said Richard's son, Denis.
- Richard was known for his physical style of play, and the National Hockey League didn't mandate the use of helmets until 1979 — four years after his retirement.
- "He had a playmaker's mind, and played that way," said his former teammate, Ken Dryden. "But all those hits to the head … We have to understand, whatever the sport, a hit to the head is not a good thing."
The big picture: 16 of the 17 NHL players involved in the study were diagnosed with CTE, according to the Concussion Legacy Foundation. That includes Stan Mikita, another member of the Hockey Hall of Fame.