NHL legend Richard had CTE, study finds

Montreal Canadiens Hall of Famer Henri Richard had stage 3 chronic traumatic encephalopathy at the time of his death in 2020, according to a posthumous brain study.

What they're saying: "I want people to understand this is a disease that impacts athletes far beyond football," said Richard's son, Denis.

Richard was known for his physical style of play, and the National Hockey League didn't mandate the use of helmets until 1979 — four years after his retirement.

"He had a playmaker's mind, and played that way," said his former teammate, Ken Dryden. "But all those hits to the head … We have to understand, whatever the sport, a hit to the head is not a good thing."

The big picture: 16 of the 17 NHL players involved in the study were diagnosed with CTE, according to the Concussion Legacy Foundation. That includes Stan Mikita, another member of the Hockey Hall of Fame.