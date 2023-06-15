Biden to speak at White House screening of "Flamin' Hot"

Attending the Los Angeles screening of "Flamin' Hot" this month are (from left): Eva Longoria, Jesse Garcia and Annie Gonzalez. Photo: Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

A film that tells the true(ish) story of the creation of the hugely popular Flamin' Hot Cheetos is being screened at the White House on Thursday, with President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden scheduled to deliver remarks on the movie.

Details: "Flamin' Hot" centers on Richard Montañez, who began working as a janitor at Frito-Lay in the 1980s and claimed to have come up with the spicy cheeto before he ascended to become a marketing executive.

Two years ago, the LA Times debunked the claim that he was the inventor of the spicy chip, but the film went ahead anyway.

Some reviews say the story is worth watching for its portrayal of a factory worker's life. Others have praised its depiction of Chicano culture.

The White House screening is taking place on the South Lawn, and the movie's cast and crew will be on hand. Eva Longoria, who made her film directorial debut, will also speak, per the White House.

What they're saying: "It's a very inspirational story and I feel like every Latino should know it … because Hollywood doesn't really have heroes like Richard, who look like us," Longoria tells Noticias Telemundo, adding that the entire behind-the-cameras crew was Latino.

Jesse Garcia, who portrays Montañez, adds: "I think this movie transcends cultural lines" — everyone can find in it something to relate to.

The big picture: Movies with Latino leads or stories, a rarity in Hollywood, are having a big summer.

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," in which two main characters are an Afro Latino teen Spider-Man and a Mexican futuristic Spider-Man, has been a huge hit.

"Transformers: Rise of the Beasts," starring Anthony Ramos, who is of Puerto Rican descent, had a $60 million opening this weekend.

