Bill Cosby accused of sexual assault by 9 women in Nevada lawsuit

Attorney Jennifer Bonjean, Bill Cosby, and spokesperson Andrew Wyatt in June 2021 in Cheltenham, Pennsylvania. Photo: Michael Abbott/Getty Images

Nine women filed a lawsuit in Nevada on Wednesday against disgraced comedian Bill Cosby, alleging he drugged and sexually assaulted them.

Driving the news: The legal action comes shortly after Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo (R) signed a law eliminating the two-year civil statute of limitations for adults to file sexual assault cases.

Details: The lawsuit alleged that Cosby "used his enormous power, fame, and prestige, and claimed interest in helping them and/or their careers as a pretense to isolate and sexually assault them."

The alleged incidents of sexual assault and battery took place in Nevada from roughly 1979 and 1992, the lawsuit stated.

Cosby "drugged or attempted to drug each of these women before sexually assaulting them," it added.

The plaintiffs are seeking unspecified compensatory damages "for pain, suffering, injury, emotional distress, and for medical expenses, past and future."

Zoom out: More than 60 women have accused Cosby of sexual misconduct or rape.

Cosby was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison in 2018 for drugging and molesting a woman in 2004, but the Pennsylvania's Supreme Court overturned his conviction in 2021.

In June 2022, a California civil trial jury determined that Cosby sexually abused a 16-year-old girl at the Playboy Mansion in 1975.

The big picture: This isn't the first time a change to a state's statute of limitations on sexual assault cases has opened the door for new legal action against Cosby.