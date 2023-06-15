Bill Cosby accused of sexual assault by 9 women in Nevada lawsuit
Nine women filed a lawsuit in Nevada on Wednesday against disgraced comedian Bill Cosby, alleging he drugged and sexually assaulted them.
Driving the news: The legal action comes shortly after Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo (R) signed a law eliminating the two-year civil statute of limitations for adults to file sexual assault cases.
Details: The lawsuit alleged that Cosby "used his enormous power, fame, and prestige, and claimed interest in helping them and/or their careers as a pretense to isolate and sexually assault them."
- The alleged incidents of sexual assault and battery took place in Nevada from roughly 1979 and 1992, the lawsuit stated.
- Cosby "drugged or attempted to drug each of these women before sexually assaulting them," it added.
- The plaintiffs are seeking unspecified compensatory damages "for pain, suffering, injury, emotional distress, and for medical expenses, past and future."
Zoom out: More than 60 women have accused Cosby of sexual misconduct or rape.
- Cosby was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison in 2018 for drugging and molesting a woman in 2004, but the Pennsylvania's Supreme Court overturned his conviction in 2021.
- In June 2022, a California civil trial jury determined that Cosby sexually abused a 16-year-old girl at the Playboy Mansion in 1975.
The big picture: This isn't the first time a change to a state's statute of limitations on sexual assault cases has opened the door for new legal action against Cosby.
- Five women filed a lawsuit against Cosby last December after New York passed the Adult Survivor Act, which gives adult survivors of sexual misconduct a one-year window to sue their abusers regardless of when the incident occurred.