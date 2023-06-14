Miami mayor Francis Suarez files paperwork to run for president

Share on email (opens in new window)

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez speaks to the media at the Miami Police Department on June 12 in Miami, Florida. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez (R) filed paperwork Wednesday with the Federal Election Commission to launch his campaign for the 2024 election.

The big picture: Suarez is now the third Florida Republican to seek the Republican nomination in the crowded contest, which includes former President Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

He is the first Hispanic candidate to enter the race.

Suarez had been teasing a presidential campaign announcement for weeks and a super PAC supporting Suarez on Wednesday released a video touting his record as mayor.

Zoom out: Suarez, 45, has been elected to serve as mayor of Miami twice, including in 2021 when he won nearly 79% of the vote.

He is the son of Miami's first Cuban-born mayor.

What to watch: Suarez is expected to speak Thursday evening at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation as part of its "A Time for Choosing" series.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.