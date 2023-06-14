Bipartisan group unveils bill to protect older workers from age discrimination

Share on email (opens in new window)

From left to right: Rep. Mace, Sen. Gillibrand , Gretchen Carlson, Sen. Graham and Sen. Durbin at the press conference Wednesday. (Photo: courtesy Gillibrand's office.)

Republicans and Democrats found something that brings them together: protecting older workers from age discrimination.

What's happening: Senators Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) high-fived each other Wednesday afternoon at a press conference announcing the Protecting Older Americans Act.

The bill would prevent employers from forcing workers into arbitration — essentially private courtrooms shielded from public view — when they allege age discrimination.

The senators were joined by Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.), as well as former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson, who brought together the same team to pass the Ending Forced Arbitration Act last year.

State of play: At the press conference, Graham said that older workers are often forced out of companies as a way for employers to save money. But he put it more colorfully.

"I'm at an age now where my friends were retiring and trust me, there's some shenanigans going on out there," he said.

Graham noted that with the ranking Republican member of the Judiciary Committee supporting the bill, "we'll get this done as fast as we can."

Big picture: Gillibrand, Graham and Carlson teamed up last year to get a similar bill covering sexual harassment and assault passed.

It's already had a broad impact on the corporate world — where employers can no longer include these kinds of clauses in contracts.

The group is now trying to expand on that to cover older workers — a demographic with a lot of political heft, and one that's becoming increasingly important as the population ages.

The issue is one that might be easier for Congress to understand -- the median age in the Senate is 65.

Of note: A separate bill seeking to end forced arbitration for race discrimination was introduced last month with no bipartisan support — and is unlikely to pass.