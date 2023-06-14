Apple tiptoes toward $3 trillion valuation

Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

The world's largest private sector company — the first to hit the $1 trillion and the $2 trillion valuation marks — may soon make history again.

The big picture: Apple stock is up 41% year to date, on strong earnings, excitement about AI opportunities for tech giants, and expectations that the Fed is nearly done hoisting interest rates.

Why it matters: Apple's massive market cap gives it the heaviest weighting in the capitalization-weighted S&P 500, the most important gauge of the U.S. stock market that is the basis for roughly $7 trillion in index fund assets.

The bottom line: For anyone who has a plain vanilla S&P 500 index fund in their portfolios, Apple is your largest holding.