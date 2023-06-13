U.S. extends temporary protections for immigrants from 4 countries

Approximately 200 migrants, mostly from Ecuador, Honduras and Colombia, walk along the Pan-American highway on their way to the U.S. on March 31. Photo: Jacob Garcia/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The Biden administration is rolling back a Trump-era directive that sought to revoke humanitarian protections for immigrants from El Salvador, Honduras, Nepal and Nicaragua.

Why it matters: The move will grant 330,000 immigrants from the four countries who now live in the U.S. with a temporary status to renew their work permits for another 18 months.

Driving the news: The Department of Homeland Security announced Monday that it's revoking the 2017 and 2018 terminations of Temporary Protected Status designations for El Salvador, Honduras, Nepal and Nicaragua.

It's also extending the designations for 18 months.

What they're saying: "Through the extension of Temporary Protected Status, we are able to offer continued safety and protection to current beneficiaries who are nationals of El Salvador, Honduras, Nepal, and Nicaragua who are already present in the United States and cannot return because of the impacts of environmental disasters," Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas said.