Oregon firefighters put out embers in Mill City, Oregon, as they battle the Santiam Fire in September 2020. Photo: Kathryn Elsesser/AFP via Getty Images

A jury in Oregon found electric utility PacifiCorp liable in a class action lawsuit over destructive wildfires in the state in 2020, per Reuters.

Why it matters: Lawyers for the 17 homeowners in the case told AP the "historic" decision "paves the way for potentially billions of dollars in further damages for the class members" — though the utility that's owned by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway said it "plans to pursue appeals."

Driving the news: The lawsuit alleges that PacifiCorp's decision to not shut off power lines during a Labor Day windstorm despite warnings by officials was negligent.

The Portland utility argued that the plaintiffs hadn't established whether its equipment was to blame, Reuters notes.

The Multnomah County Circuit Court jury determined that PacifiCorp should pay the plaintiffs almost $72 million in damages, the Oregonian reports.

The big picture: The Labor Day fires killed nine people and razed over 1,875 square miles as they destroyed thousands of homes and structures in Oregon, per AP.

The case was brought by survivors of the Santiam Canyon Fire, which merged from multiple wildfires east of Oregon's capital of Salem, as well as the South Obenchain fire in Jackson County, the Echo Mountain fire in Lincoln County and the 242 fire in Klamath County.

What they're saying: "Escalating climate change, challenging state and federal forest management, and population growth in the wildland-urban interface are substantial factors contributing to growing wildfire risk," PacifiCorp said in a statement posted to its website on Monday.