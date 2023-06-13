Carbon software firm Climate Vault Solutions launched on Tuesday with a $9.4 million Series A round, led by Inclusive Capital Partners Foundation.

Why it matters: The launch comes as companies, organizations and governments move to monitor and manage carbon emissions to get in front of regulation and meet net-zero targets.

The big picture: Large companies with net-zero commitments have more than doubled over the past-two plus years. To monitor that, banks, insurers, private equity firms and investment managers are expected to spend $256 million on climate-tracking software by 2027.

Yes, but: The credibility of net-zero goals, and a company's ability to achieve them, is lagging.

That credibility gap has created an opportunity for startups and big tech companies to develop software and data tools to authenticate the process and help businesses reach their targets.

Microsoft, Salesforce, IBM and SAP have software for ESG planning.

Smaller startups like CarbonChain, nZero, Context Labs and Watershed are focused on developing different ways to collect and manage data around greenhouse gas emissions.

Details: Jason Grant, president and COO of Climate Vault Solutions, said the company's software uses data from government-regulated carbon markets instead of voluntary carbon markets. Voluntary carbon markets have been plagued by controversy and confusion.

“Our clients need to use something where they felt safe,” said Grant.

The startup is also planning to use the funding to double its headcount from 15 employees to 30.

Other investors in the round include King Philanthropies, Valor Siren Ventures and ThirdStream Partners.

What’s next: The company is looking to grow its services to 10 million metric tons of carbon mitigated by 2025, up from the almost 1 million metric tons of carbon they've mitigated so far.