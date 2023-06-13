Exclusive: Ad tech firm Madhive raises $300M from Goldman Sachs
Ad tech startup Madhive has raised $300 million from Goldman Sachs, in a deal that values the company at nearly $1 billion, Axios has learned.
Why it matters: The investment signals momentum for an industry reeling from a market slowdown, and is one of the largest ad tech deals since January 2022, according to data from Luma Partners.
Details: Goldman's cash will give it a minority stake in the company, as well as three of nine board seats.
- The funding will be used to help Madhive expand its business and customer base.
- The company previously raised $7 million.
Catch up quick: The company launched as Otter TV in 2015, starting as a service for advertisers to offer users mobile promotions via OTT ads.
- It rebranded to Madhive a year later, and by 2017, began serving local broadcasters. Headcount stands at around 200 people.
How it works: The majority of Madhive's revenue comes from local TV companies, CEO Spencer Potts tells Axios.
- Madhive makes money by licensing its ad tech software to those companies so that they can sell their own CTV ads. It also takes a cut of the transactions facilitated by media companies using its tech.
- Future customer targets include retailers and direct-to-consumer companies.
By the numbers: Annual revenues are more than $100 million, and with a nearly $1 billion valuation, Potts says he hopes to "give a little more oxygen into ad tech."
- The industry saw record valuations after the pandemic. Last year, it contracted, as advertisers pulled back spending amid a tumultuous economy.
Zoom out: Goldman's move comes as more ad dollars shift from traditional television to streaming.
- Last year the bank invested $325 million into iSpot, an advanced TV measurement company. In 2019, Goldman invested in Innovid, a video advertising company.
The big picture: CTV is one of the fastest growing channels in terms of digital video ad spend, according to the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), the largest advertising trade group in the country.
- CTV ad spend grew 22% in 2022 — 37% faster than short-form video from web and app-based publishers.