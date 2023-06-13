A U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter at a remote combat outpost near the Turkish border in northeastern Syria. Photo: John Moore/Getty Images

A helicopter "mishap" in northeastern Syria left 22 American service members injured, the U.S. Central Command said late Monday.

Details: The service members had "injuries of varying degrees" and 10 of these were evacuated to higher care facilities outside the Central Command area of responsibility, according to a U.S. Central Command statement on Sunday's incident.

"The cause of the incident is under investigation, although no enemy fire was reported," the statement added.

The big picture: U.S.-backed and Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces ousted ISIS militants from the last territory they held in the Middle East, Baghouz in Syria, in 2019. But some American troops remain in the region because of ISIS operatives still at large there.