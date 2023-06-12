Novak Djokovic stands alone

Table: Axios Visuals

Novak Djokovic beat Casper Ruud, 7-6 (7-1), 6-3, 7-5, in Sunday's French Open final to win his record 23rd major men's singles title, breaking a tie with Rafael Nadal and moving three ahead of Roger Federer.

By the numbers: In January 2011, Federer had nine major titles, Nadal had nine and Djokovic had one. 12 years later, the 36-year-old Serb stands alone, perhaps cementing himself as the GOAT.

Djokovic (23 titles): Australian (10), Wimbledon (7), French (3), U.S. (3)

Australian (10), Wimbledon (7), French (3), U.S. (3) Nadal (22 titles): French (14), U.S. (4), Wimbledon (2), Australian (2)

French (14), U.S. (4), Wimbledon (2), Australian (2) Federer (20 titles): Wimbledon (8), Australian (6), U.S. (5), French (1)

The big picture: Djokovic's 23 Grand Slam titles ties him with Serena Williams for the second-most of any player. They trail only Margaret Court, who won 24 titles (though 13 came before the Open Era).

Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

What they're saying: "The man who fell to clay earth, splayed there and gazed skyward early Sunday evening had journeyed so improbably across the past 12-plus years that it almost hadn't made any sense," writes WashPost's Chuck Culpepper.

Looking ahead: Djokovic is halfway to a calendar Grand Slam, which he barely missed in 2021. He's the clear favorite at Wimbledon and can compete in the U.S. Open after the Biden administration lifted its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for foreign air travelers last month.