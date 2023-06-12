Steve Stricker's remarkable streak continues

When Tiger Woods was at the height of his powers (2000-2001), he completed a then-record 52 consecutive rounds at even par or better. That record now belongs to Steve Stricker.

Driving the news: Stricker, 56, won this weekend's American Family Insurance Championship in his native Wisconsin and has now recorded 55 straight rounds at even par or better at PGA Tour-sanctioned events.

Between the lines: Stricker plays on the PGA Tour Champions (formerly known as the Senior PGA Tour), which is open to golfers age 50 or over.

on the PGA Tour, winning 12 times and peaking at No. 2 in the world in 2009. Since joining the PGA Champions in 2018, he's been an absolute force, winning 15 times already. Since recovering from an illness last year, the Illinois grad has won four of the 13 events he's entered, finished outside the top five just once and finished outside the top two just four times.

What he's saying: “I think I'm more consistent now than [on the PGA Tour],” Stricker said Sunday, while acknowledging that the courses are easier.

… I shouldn't have that record over Tiger, and I kind of agree, really. Two different tours. Two different styles of golf courses. ... Much harder out on the PGA Tour than it is here." Yes, but: "You still have to do it," added Stricker, whose wife, Nicki, caddied for him all week. "Otherwise there would have been somebody else on this tour breaking that record before, too."

State of play: The last time Stricker played an over-par round of golf was nearly a year ago, when he shot a one-over 73 in the third round of the U.S. Senior Open at Saucon Valley (Bethlehem, Pa.) on June 26, 2022.

His 55 consecutive rounds of par or better since then…

June/July 2022

65 (-6)

70 (even)

65 (-5)

68 (-2)

68 (-2)

August 2022

68 (-4)

72 (even)

72 (even)

70 (-2)

64 (-8)

67 (-5)

September/October 2022

67 (-4)

65 (-6)

69 (-2)

68 (-2)

64 (-6)

64 (-6)

69 (-3)

64 (-8)

69 (-3)

January/February 2023

68 (-4)

60 (-12)

65 (-7)

67 (-5)

69 (-3)

66 (-6)

March/April 2023

70 (-2)

66 (-6)

71 (-1)

66 (-5)

68 (-3)

67 (-4)

69 (-3)

68 (-4)

69 (-3)

68 (-4)

72 (even)

65 (-7)

May 2023

70 (-2)

67 (-5)

68 (-4)

68 (-4)

68 (-4)

64 (-8)

65 (-7)

70 (-2)

67 (-5)

64 (-8)

69 (-3)

June 2023

64 (-8)

68 (-4)

68 (-4)

65 (-7)

64 (-8)

69 (-3)

💭 My thought bubble: This is truly remarkable, regardless of how much easier the PGA Champions courses are than the PGA Tour courses. 55 straight rounds! 55!!! Anybody who has played golf knows how utterly insane that level of consistency is. Hard to even fathom.