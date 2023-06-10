Executive chairmen are having a moment

Ryan Cohen, the chairman of GameStop, fired CEO Matt Furlong this week.

What happened: It is normal in such cases to name a new CEO, even if that's an interim CEO. But Cohen didn't do that. Instead, he just appointed himself executive chairman of the company.

Why it matters: Executive chair positions seem to be getting increasingly popular, despite the fact that they're a terrible idea from a corporate-governance perspective and often make the CEO's job barely tenable.

Between the lines: Ken Jacobs, the former chairman and CEO of Lazard, is now the investment bank's executive chairman. The new CEO is Peter Orszag, but Jacobs will not report to him, per Bill Cohan at Puck:

"Now Jacobs is in quite an unusual position: He’ll be akin to a newly hired star banker, focusing entirely on clients, while also being the executive chairman of the board, to which the new CEO also reports, while not reporting to the new CEO."

The bottom line: Invariably, the executive chair is the person who's really in charge. You might almost say that person is the top executive at the company. If only there were a common title reflecting such a position.