Trump indicted in classified documents probe
Former President Donald Trump said on Thursday he has been indicted in the classified documents investigation. For our weekly politics State of Play, we hear more about the indictment, plus take a look at the Supreme Court ruling that delivered a victory to Black voters in Alabama.
- Plus, an El Niño announcement spells bad news for weather.
- And, what to read this summer.
Guests: Axios' Hans Nichols and Andrew Freedman; WBEZ's Greta Johnsen.
Credits: Axios Today is produced by Niala Boodhoo, Alexandra Botti, Fonda Mwangi, Lydia McMullen-Laird and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at [email protected] You can text questions, comments and story ideas to Niala as a text or voice memo to 202-918-4893.
