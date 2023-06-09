Trump indicted in classified documents probe

Former President Donald Trump said on Thursday he has been indicted in the classified documents investigation. For our weekly politics State of Play, we hear more about the indictment, plus take a look at the Supreme Court ruling that delivered a victory to Black voters in Alabama.

Plus, an El Niño announcement spells bad news for weather.

And, what to read this summer.

Guests: Axios' Hans Nichols and Andrew Freedman; WBEZ's Greta Johnsen.

