24 mins ago - Sports

Sooners complete softball three-peat

Kendall Baker
Oklahoma celebrating

Photo: Tyler Schank/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Oklahoma beat Florida State, 3-1, on Thursday to win its third straight softball national championship and 53rd consecutive game.

Why it matters: The Sooners are the first team to three-peat since UCLA in 1990 and have cemented themselves as the greatest dynasty in softball history.

By the numbers: The last time Oklahoma lost was 109 days ago (Feb. 19). During that 53-game winning streak, they outscored opponents by 371 runs.

  • They recorded 35 shutouts this season and never trailed by more than three runs at any point.
  • Four batters hit over .400, and three pitchers had a sub-1.00 earned run average.

The big picture: The Sooners have won seven softball national titles, trailing only Arizona (8) and UCLA (12).

  • They join Stanford men's gymnastics as the only Division I programs with an active three-peat.
  • They're one of 27 programs to complete a three-peat this century, joining the likes of UConn women's basketball (2002-04, 2013-16) and Virginia men's tennis (2015-17).

🍿 Must-see catch: Jayda Coleman made the play of the night, robbing a three-run homer in the third inning.

Jayda Coleman robbery
Photo: Tyler Schank/NCAA Photos via Getty Images
