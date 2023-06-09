Sooners complete softball three-peat

Share on email (opens in new window)

Oklahoma beat Florida State, 3-1, on Thursday to win its third straight softball national championship and 53rd consecutive game.

Why it matters: The Sooners are the first team to three-peat since UCLA in 1990 and have cemented themselves as the greatest dynasty in softball history.

By the numbers: The last time Oklahoma lost was 109 days ago (Feb. 19). During that 53-game winning streak, they outscored opponents by 371 runs.

They recorded 35 shutouts this season and never trailed by more than three runs at any point.

Four batters hit over .400, and three pitchers had a sub-1.00 earned run average.

The big picture: The Sooners have won seven softball national titles, trailing only Arizona (8) and UCLA (12).

They join Stanford men's gymnastics as the only Division I programs with an active three-peat.

as the only Division I programs with an active three-peat. They're one of 27 programs to complete a three-peat this century, joining the likes of UConn women's basketball (2002-04, 2013-16) and Virginia men's tennis (2015-17).

🍿 Must-see catch: Jayda Coleman made the play of the night, robbing a three-run homer in the third inning.