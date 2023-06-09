24 mins ago - Sports
Sooners complete softball three-peat
Oklahoma beat Florida State, 3-1, on Thursday to win its third straight softball national championship and 53rd consecutive game.
Why it matters: The Sooners are the first team to three-peat since UCLA in 1990 and have cemented themselves as the greatest dynasty in softball history.
By the numbers: The last time Oklahoma lost was 109 days ago (Feb. 19). During that 53-game winning streak, they outscored opponents by 371 runs.
- They recorded 35 shutouts this season and never trailed by more than three runs at any point.
- Four batters hit over .400, and three pitchers had a sub-1.00 earned run average.
The big picture: The Sooners have won seven softball national titles, trailing only Arizona (8) and UCLA (12).
- They join Stanford men's gymnastics as the only Division I programs with an active three-peat.
- They're one of 27 programs to complete a three-peat this century, joining the likes of UConn women's basketball (2002-04, 2013-16) and Virginia men's tennis (2015-17).
🍿 Must-see catch: Jayda Coleman made the play of the night, robbing a three-run homer in the third inning.