GM owners will be able to charge their EVs at Tesla Superchargers

Owners of General Motors' electric vehicles will have access to Tesla's Supercharger network, the companies announced Thursday, two weeks after Tesla struck a similar deal with Ford.

Why it matters: It's a landmark deal that could jump-start EV adoption.

Driving the news: GM said it will adopt Tesla's connector design into its EVs beginning in 2025.

Starting in early 2024, GM EV drivers will be able to recharge at at 12,000 Tesla Superchargers in North America using an adapter.

The agreement is similar to what Ford announced in late May.

GM said the agreement with Tesla complements its ongoing investments in charging, building on the more than 134,000 Level 2 chargers and fast-chargers currently available to GM EV drivers through its Ultium Charge 360 initiative and mobile apps.

The big picture: The embrace of Tesla's charging ports by two of the largest traditional automakers could trigger a chain of falling dominos — with others embracing Tesla's technology as well — as the auto industry switches away from the engineering standard agreed to by most automakers in 2012.

What they're saying: “This collaboration is a key part of our strategy and an important next step in quickly expanding access to fast chargers for our customers," said GM CEO Mary Barra in a statement.