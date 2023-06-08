Skip to main content
16 mins ago - Economy & Business

GM owners will be able to charge their EVs at Tesla Superchargers

Joann Muller

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Owners of General Motors' electric vehicles will have access to Tesla's Supercharger network, the companies announced Thursday, two weeks after Tesla struck a similar deal with Ford.

Why it matters: It's a landmark deal that could jump-start EV adoption.

Driving the news: GM said it will adopt Tesla's connector design into its EVs beginning in 2025.

  • Starting in early 2024, GM EV drivers will be able to recharge at at 12,000 Tesla Superchargers in North America using an adapter.
  • The agreement is similar to what Ford announced in late May.
  • GM said the agreement with Tesla complements its ongoing investments in charging, building on the more than 134,000 Level 2 chargers and fast-chargers currently available to GM EV drivers through its Ultium Charge 360 initiative and mobile apps.

The big picture: The embrace of Tesla's charging ports by two of the largest traditional automakers could trigger a chain of falling dominos — with others embracing Tesla's technology as well — as the auto industry switches away from the engineering standard agreed to by most automakers in 2012.

What they're saying: “This collaboration is a key part of our strategy and an important next step in quickly expanding access to fast chargers for our customers," said GM CEO Mary Barra in a statement.

  • "Not only will it help make the transition to electric vehicles more seamless for our customers, but it could help move the industry toward a single North American charging standard.”
