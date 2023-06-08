New AI-generated algorithms can find novel ways to perform fundamental computing tasks — like sorting data up to 70% faster than existing human-written code.

Why it matters: As computer chips approach their physical limits, computer scientists are searching for ways to optimize computer code to speed up computing.

"We need to find new and innovative ways to optimize the computing stack on which all systems are run," says Daniel Mankowitz, a researcher with Google DeepMind and co-author of a paper published this week in Nature describing the work.

How it works: DeepMind's AlphaDev — a version of the AI system AlphaGo that plays Go, poker and other games — generated code for sorting three, four or five numbers by their size. Those algorithms are used for sorting longer lists, a fundamental operation in computing.

AlphaDev writes code similar to how AlphaGo plays games — each move is the addition of an instruction to the algorithm.

It then checks the output — sorted numbers — and is rewarded for correctly completing the task and how quickly it performs the function. The AI system learns from that reinforcement to build more efficient code.

Details: AlphaDev couldn't come up with a better code for sorting four elements — "it looks to be optimal," Mankowitz says — but it generated a code that knocked one instruction off the existing algorithm for sorting three numbers.

Its codes for sorting five numbers required 42 and 43 instructions versus 46 for existing human-developed code, making it up to 70% faster than the fastest existing algorithm for the task.

The algorithms were about 1.7% faster for lists of more 250,000 numbers.

But, but, but... "The programs that can be optimized by their system are still relatively small," Armando Solar-Lezama, a professor of computer science at MIT, wrote in an accompanying article.

The system also uses only a subset of possible instructions and because it learns by considering at each turn all the possible outcomes of its move — and subsequent moves — it starts to learn more slowly when it reaches 297 instructions, MIT Tech Review's Will Douglas Heaven notes.

Where it stands: The code has been entered into the C++ library — the first change to the language's sorting algorithms in more than a decade.

AlphaDev also generated faster hashing algorithms, which are used to retrieve and store information, that were also added to an open-source programming database.

DeepMind estimates the sorting and hashing algorithms are now being used trillions of times each day.

The big picture: Generative AI tools are already being widely used by programmers in the field — raising concerns about code bloat and shoddy work that could create "technical debt" requiring expensive fixes, the WSJ's Isabelle Bousquette writes.

But the AlphaDev approach is focused on producing code with very specific requirements and the algorithms can be proved to be correct, minimizing those risks, Solar-Lezama tells Axios.

What to watch: The AI system isn't going to make major improvements to top-of-the-line AI models without "significant additional research," Solar-Lezama says.