Twilio deploys Google Cloud AI for customer service
Twilio, a customer experience platform, is integrating Google Cloud's generative AI into Twilio Flex, the company's contact center, sales, and in-app concierge service.
Why it matters: Twilio aims to offer a cookie-less personalized service — a holy grail for those who want the benefits of digital services without compromising privacy.
How it works: When customer service representatives are chatting with a customer, the generative AI will prompt them with next best action based on the customers’ specific history and needs,
- After a customers hangs up or closes their chat, the AI will build out the customer's profile with after-call summaries and sentiment analysis.
State of play: Toyota is already using Twilio's new features to power its Toyota Connected Destination Assist navigation feature.
- Toyota Connected is now live for all Toyota and Lexus drivers in North America.
- Drivers can receive 24/7 assistance in more than 30 languages.
Zoom out: Customer service is one of the first fields being transformed by generative AI — allowing service agents to focus more tightly on a customer's specific needs.
- Alex Singla, a McKinsey senior partner, told Axios that generative AI will "dramatically change how companies interact with their customers."