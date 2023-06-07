Skip to main content
43 mins ago - Technology

Twilio deploys Google Cloud AI for customer service

Ryan Heath
Twilio, a customer experience platform, is integrating Google Cloud's generative AI into Twilio Flex, the company's contact center, sales, and in-app concierge service.

Why it matters: Twilio aims to offer a cookie-less personalized service — a holy grail for those who want the benefits of digital services without compromising privacy.

How it works: When customer service representatives are chatting with a customer, the generative AI will prompt them with next best action based on the customers’ specific history and needs,

  • After a customers hangs up or closes their chat, the AI will build out the customer's profile with after-call summaries and sentiment analysis.

State of play: Toyota is already using Twilio's new features to power its Toyota Connected Destination Assist navigation feature.

  • Toyota Connected is now live for all Toyota and Lexus drivers in North America.
  • Drivers can receive 24/7 assistance in more than 30 languages.

Zoom out: Customer service is one of the first fields being transformed by generative AI — allowing service agents to focus more tightly on a customer's specific needs.

  • Alex Singla, a McKinsey senior partner, told Axios that generative AI will "dramatically change how companies interact with their customers."
