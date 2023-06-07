Twilio deploys Google Cloud AI for customer service

Share on email (opens in new window)

Twilio, a customer experience platform, is integrating Google Cloud's generative AI into Twilio Flex, the company's contact center, sales, and in-app concierge service.

Why it matters: Twilio aims to offer a cookie-less personalized service — a holy grail for those who want the benefits of digital services without compromising privacy.

How it works: When customer service representatives are chatting with a customer, the generative AI will prompt them with next best action based on the customers’ specific history and needs,

After a customers hangs up or closes their chat, the AI will build out the customer's profile with after-call summaries and sentiment analysis.

State of play: Toyota is already using Twilio's new features to power its Toyota Connected Destination Assist navigation feature.

Toyota Connected is now live for all Toyota and Lexus drivers in North America.

Drivers can receive 24/7 assistance in more than 30 languages.

Zoom out: Customer service is one of the first fields being transformed by generative AI — allowing service agents to focus more tightly on a customer's specific needs.