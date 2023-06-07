Skip to main content
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

"Bob's Burgers" actor Jay Johnston arrested on Capitol riot charges

TuAnh Dam

Protesters gather on the second day of pro-Trump events fueled by President Donald Trump's continued claims of election fraud in an effort to overturn the results. Photo: Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

A "Bob’s Burgers" actor was arrested and charged on Wednesday for his role in the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, according to the Department of Justice.

Driving the news: Prosecutors allege Jay James Johnston, 54, of Los Angeles, was near the front of the mob illegally amassed on the West Plaza of the Capitol Building, according to the DOJ.

A man (circled) identified by prosecutors as Jay James Johnston wearing a green camouflage neck gaiter and a dark leather jacket. Photo: Department of Justice
  • He allegedly participated in a group push effort with his fellow rioters against the police in the tunnel.

The big picture: Johnston faces four charges, including disorderly conduct in the Capitol building with the intent to impede or disrupt Congress.

  • He surrendered to the FBI's Los Angeles field office on Wednesday, per the DOJ.

Background: Johnston was a voice actor on "Bob's Burgers" as Jimmy Pesto.

  • He has also appeared on other shows including "The Sarah Silverman Program" and "Arrested Development."

By the numbers: More than 1,000 individuals have been charged for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, per the Justice Department.

