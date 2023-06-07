1 hour ago - Politics & Policy
"Bob's Burgers" actor Jay Johnston arrested on Capitol riot charges
A "Bob’s Burgers" actor was arrested and charged on Wednesday for his role in the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, according to the Department of Justice.
Driving the news: Prosecutors allege Jay James Johnston, 54, of Los Angeles, was near the front of the mob illegally amassed on the West Plaza of the Capitol Building, according to the DOJ.
- He allegedly participated in a group push effort with his fellow rioters against the police in the tunnel.
The big picture: Johnston faces four charges, including disorderly conduct in the Capitol building with the intent to impede or disrupt Congress.
- He surrendered to the FBI's Los Angeles field office on Wednesday, per the DOJ.
Background: Johnston was a voice actor on "Bob's Burgers" as Jimmy Pesto.
- He has also appeared on other shows including "The Sarah Silverman Program" and "Arrested Development."
By the numbers: More than 1,000 individuals have been charged for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, per the Justice Department.