"Bob's Burgers" actor Jay Johnston arrested on Capitol riot charges

Protesters gather on the second day of pro-Trump events fueled by President Donald Trump's continued claims of election fraud in an effort to overturn the results. Photo: Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

A "Bob’s Burgers" actor was arrested and charged on Wednesday for his role in the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, according to the Department of Justice.

Driving the news: Prosecutors allege Jay James Johnston, 54, of Los Angeles, was near the front of the mob illegally amassed on the West Plaza of the Capitol Building, according to the DOJ.

A man (circled) identified by prosecutors as Jay James Johnston wearing a green camouflage neck gaiter and a dark leather jacket. Photo: Department of Justice

He allegedly participated in a group push effort with his fellow rioters against the police in the tunnel.

The big picture: Johnston faces four charges, including disorderly conduct in the Capitol building with the intent to impede or disrupt Congress.

He surrendered to the FBI's Los Angeles field office on Wednesday, per the DOJ.

Background: Johnston was a voice actor on "Bob's Burgers" as Jimmy Pesto.

He has also appeared on other shows including "The Sarah Silverman Program" and "Arrested Development."

By the numbers: More than 1,000 individuals have been charged for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, per the Justice Department.