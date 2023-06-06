SEC asks court to freeze Binance's U.S. assets

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday asked a federal court for a temporary restraining order that would freeze the assets of crypto exchange Binance's U.S. affiliate.

Why it matters: The motion comes a day after the securities regulator sued the company for illegally operating an exchange, among other charges.

What they're saying: "The SEC respectfully submits that this relief is necessary on an expedited basis to ensure the safety of customer assets and prevent the dissipation of available assets for any judgment," the commission wrote in its filing.

The intent to seek the asset freeze was noted in the regulator's complaint Monday.

Details: The order stems from the SEC's allegations that, unlike the company's representations to the public and government, Binance had a close relationship to its U.S. affiliate and CEO Changpeng Zhao oversaw the business's operations.