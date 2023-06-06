Merck sues over Medicare drug price negotiations

Share on email (opens in new window)

Merck on Tuesday sued the Biden administration over the Medicare drug price negotiation program in the Inflation Reduction Act.

Why it matters: Merck will litigate the case up to the U.S. Supreme Court if necessary, the company said in a news release accompanying the lawsuit.

The details: The pharmaceutical company claims the Medicare drug price negotiation program is unconstitutional and a "sham" that doesn't involve real negotiations or agreements.

Merck alleges the law violates the Fifth Amendment, which requires the government to compensate appropriately when it takes property.

It also says the law goes against the First Amendment by forcing the company to say it's agreed to the Health and Human Service Department's mandated price for a drug and to say the price is fair.

What they're saying: "This is not 'negotiation.' It is tantamount to extortion," the complaint reads.

Remember: The pharmaceutical industry has been hinting at a lawsuit since Congress passed the drug pricing legislation.