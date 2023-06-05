Restaurant chain Cava sets IPO terms, could be valued at $2 billion
Cava, a fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant chain with over 250 locations, on Monday began pitching investors on an IPO that could value the company at more than $2 billion.
Why it matters: U.S. IPOs have been few and far between since the beginning of last year, so the entire market will pay close attention to Cava's performance.
- Were it to price and trade strong, this could rekindle interest from companies beyond the restaurant sector.
Details: Cava disclosed that it's offering 14.44 million shares at between $17 and $19 per share. Were it to price at the top, its market value would be just north of $2.1 billion.
- The Washington, D.C.-based company plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange under ticker symbol CAVA.
- It had raised venture capital funding from firms like Ariel Investments, T. Rowe Price, SWaN & Legend and Revolution Group.
- Revenue climbed 12.8% last year to around $564 million, while its losses expanded to nearly $59 million.
- In 2018 the company bought rival Zoe's Kitchen for around $300 million.
The bottom line, per Axios' Kimberly Chin: "There are cracks in the quick-serve restaurant sector due to pressured margins and hot competition, but Cava is increasing its top line and cutting losses, both of which are must-haves for public market investors."