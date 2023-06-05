Nike's co-founder reportedly wants to buy the Portland Trail Blazers, but can't

Nike co-founder Phil Knight has been repeatedly rebuffed and ignored in his efforts to buy the NBA's Portland Trail Blazers from the late Paul Allen's estate, per a must-read from the WSJ.

Why it matters: The situation is bizarre, and has created confusion among pro sports dealmakers.

Paul Allen died in 2018, with instructions that his assets eventually be sold and most of the proceeds be donated to charity.

But estate executor Jody Allen refuses to speak with Knight, an 85-year-old billionaire who reportedly wants to ensure his hometown doesn't lose its basketball team. Not even to share details from the closely guarded trust documents, which could give insights into her intransigence.

The bottom line: This isn't about money, given that Allen never made a counteroffer nor responded to Knight's entreaties about opening negotiations. Instead, it sounds like Jody Allen may like the NBA life.