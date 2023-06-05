Skip to main content
Rose Zhang wins her pro debut

Kendall Baker
Photo: Elsa/Getty Images

Rose Zhang lived up to the hype this weekend, becoming the first player since 1951 to win on the LPGA Tour in her pro debut.

Driving the news: Just 13 days after winning the individual NCAA championship at Stanford, the 20-year-old captured the Mizuho Americas Open in Jersey City, N.J.

The big picture: Zhang was the best amateur women's golfer ever, spending a record 141 weeks at No. 1 and becoming the first woman to win two NCAA individual titles. Now, she's undefeated as a pro.

  • Sunday's victory was worth $412,500 and earned Zhang an automatic LPGA Tour membership, which she accepted.
  • "It's just incredible," she said. "I can't even imagine the opportunities ahead of me. I'm just thankful to be along for the ride."

Speaking of golf prodigies … 13-year-old Jaden Soong tees off today with a chance to become the youngest player ever to secure a spot in the U.S. Open.

