Rose Zhang wins her pro debut

Rose Zhang lived up to the hype this weekend, becoming the first player since 1951 to win on the LPGA Tour in her pro debut.

Driving the news: Just 13 days after winning the individual NCAA championship at Stanford, the 20-year-old captured the Mizuho Americas Open in Jersey City, N.J.

Zhang beat Jennifer Kupcho in a playoff, with the lower Manhattan skyline serving as the backdrop.

🎥 ICYMI: Her gorgeous approach shot on the tournament-winning hole.

The big picture: Zhang was the best amateur women's golfer ever, spending a record 141 weeks at No. 1 and becoming the first woman to win two NCAA individual titles. Now, she's undefeated as a pro.

Sunday's victory was worth $412,500 and earned Zhang an automatic LPGA Tour membership, which she accepted.

"It's just incredible," she said. "I can't even imagine the opportunities ahead of me. I'm just thankful to be along for the ride."

Speaking of golf prodigies … 13-year-old Jaden Soong tees off today with a chance to become the youngest player ever to secure a spot in the U.S. Open.